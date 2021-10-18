Preview: Liberating choice awaits in ‘Elden Ring,’ by the creators of ‘Dark Souls’ and ‘Game of Thrones’
Made by the makers of “Dark Souls” and, more recently, 2019 game of the year “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” “Elden Ring” is an open-world role-playing game with its lore crafted by “A Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. The game also made news over the weekend when a video allegedly showing game play leaked online.
This year has seen a higher number of delays than most, partly attributed to working conditions during the covid-19 pandemic. The Triple-A game “Battlefield 2042” was recently pushed from October to November and “Back 4 Blood” released Oct. 12 after being delayed from a scheduled release in June. According to a list compiled by IGN, there have been 41 announced delays for games or game expansions in 2021.