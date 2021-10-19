It’s an old joke that the Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for anime enthusiasts, and it’s a reputation the Switch deserves. There are a host of games inspired by anime or the anime aesthetic on the console, including Nintendo’s own Pokémon games and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” But just about every anime game I tested on the console looks better than ever, from “Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle" and its bloody combat to the recently released “Dragonball Z: Kakarot.” I thought Goku’s orange gi would look too bright in Vivid mode, but it actually looks just about right on the screen, and every “Kamehameha” fireball attack electrifies the tablet.