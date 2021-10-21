This shift away from the typical October-December release window is not as sudden as it seems. Where once games were perceived as toys for children, making them the perfect Christmas gift, the average age range of gamers is now 35-44 years old according to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), a body that represents the video game industry. In recent years, an increasing number of big games have moved to the first part of the new year to either maximize development time or to avoid getting crushed by the clockwork footfalls of annual behemoths like “Call of Duty,” which traditionally release during the holiday season. Once considered risky, it’s now become something at which observers barely bat an eyelash.