SPACs are so-called “blank-check” firms that raise funds for private companies to go public. SPACs are organized to acquire a private company and bring it to Nasdaq faster and with less paperwork. The deal between FaZe and B. Riley Financial is one of many SPAC deals that have flooded the market in recent years, as investors increasingly see video games and the surrounding culture as an untapped opportunity.
“A lot of the criticism on SPACs is that there are so many companies that are pre-revenue that are using SPACs as a vehicle, which is not us,” FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink said in an interview with The Washington Post Monday. “We’ve had a great revenue growth story for the last few years, and we have line of sight to grow year over year, increase revenue. For us, the reason why this vehicle works was not only was it a faster way to get to market, but it allows us to tell our story and educate the market.”
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s CEO and CFO, Dan Shribman, said in a statement that working with FaZe Clan is a way to reach Gen Z audiences and expand content across gaming, entertainment and the metaverse. “We believe FaZe Clan is a compelling investment with the potential to create significant value,” he said.
The company projects it will make $50 million in revenue this year.
“20 times that revenue, while rich, is certainly within an acceptable range of valuations,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who specializes in the video game market. “It really depends on how fast they can grow.”