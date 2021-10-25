“A lot of the criticism on SPACs is that there are so many companies that are pre-revenue that are using SPACs as a vehicle, which is not us,” Trink said in an interview with The Washington Post Monday. “We’ve had a great revenue growth story for the last few years, and we have line of sight to grow year over year, increase revenue. For us, the reason why this vehicle works was not only was it a faster way to get to market, but it allows us to tell our story and educate the market.”