FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink estimates the deal could be completed by early next year.
SPACs are so-called “blank-check” firms that raise funds for private companies to go public. SPACs are organized to acquire a private company and bring it to market faster and with less paperwork. The deal between FaZe and B. Riley Financial is one of many SPAC deals that have flooded the market during the pandemic, as investors increasingly see video games and the surrounding culture as an untapped opportunity.
“A lot of the criticism on SPACs is that there are so many companies that are pre-revenue that are using SPACs as a vehicle, which is not us,” Trink said in an interview with The Washington Post Monday. “We’ve had a great revenue growth story for the last few years, and we have line of sight to grow year over year, increase revenue. For us, the reason why this vehicle works was not only was it a faster way to get to market, but it allows us to tell our story and educate the market.”
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s CEO and CFO, Dan Shribman, said in a statement that working with FaZe Clan is a way to reach Gen Z audiences and expand content across gaming, entertainment and the metaverse. “We believe FaZe Clan is a compelling investment with the potential to create significant value,” he said.
In an investor presentation, FaZe estimated that it has an audience of 350 million followers across social media, including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch. Eighty percent of its audience is between the ages of 13 and 34 years old.
Analysts are divided on whether FaZe Clan will generate enough revenue to justify its high valuation. The company projects it will make $50 million in revenue this year and just under $300 million of the $1 billion valuation will be in cash, raised partly by FaZe and partly by B. Riley.
“Twenty times that [$50 million in] revenue, while rich, is certainly within an acceptable range of valuations,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who specializes in the video game market. “It really depends on how fast they can grow.”
FaZe Clan lists in its risk factors that it has operating losses and is not profitable yet. It also states that much of its business relies on “a limited number of esports professionals, influencers and content creators.”
Joost van Dreunen, lecturer on the business of games at NYU Stern School of Business, said that the roughly $700 million of FaZe’s valuation not covered by cash is “only reasonable if you look at FaZe with the same lens as a traditional sports team.”
“Using a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such a financial vehicle has started to fade makes me wonder if leadership just wanted to get it on the books before the window of opportunity closes. It also tells you that there’s been less scrutiny along the way,” said Dreunen. “To me this public listing is very high risk for incoming investors, despite an otherwise well-deserved payday for the team itself.”
Trink emphasized that his company was not just an esports brand.
“While esports is a really important part of our brand, it’s a very minimal part of our business … Esports is a challenging business which is why we don’t rest the entirety of the business on that revenue,” he said.
When asked whether in the future, to please investors and reflect a healthy bottom line, FaZe might consider changing the terms of its contracts with esports athletes to take a larger cut of winnings, Trink said he would not make such a change.
“No, that’s not going to increase our revenue. That’s a losing proposition, quite frankly," Trink said. "The idea that we’re going to increase our revenue in a meaningful way by taking more out of our talent is actually the opposite way we think. This is going to be an opportunity for our talent to earn the right to have a more fruitful career, to be able to be involved in many more things. Now we’re going to have capital in order to do interesting ideas, expand their brands.”