The game “Uncharted” by Naughty Dog primarily follows Drake and his treasure-hunting partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan — played on screen by Mark Wahlberg — as they search for lost artifacts or hidden treasure (hence, the Indiana Jones reference). The upcoming movie adaptation is set to release Feb. 18, 2022.
What’s happening here is part of a larger plan by Sony Pictures Entertainment and PlayStation Productions to translate the company’s hit games into films or television shows. You could call it a “PlayStation Cinematic Universe.” But movies about video games have historically had mixed showings at the box office — and even worse critical receptions. Legendary Pictures’s “Warcraft” flopped in the U.S. (but broke records in China). Conversely, last year “Sonic the Hedgehog" had the best opening weekend for a film adaptation of a game.
The big-screen adaptation of “Uncharted” appears to be drawing loose inspiration from its source material, rather than directly adapting the plot of the four main games and one spin-off title. With that in mind, here are five scenes from Drake’s adventures that deserve to show up on the big screen.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses certain plot points in the Uncharted series to explain the events that unfold in each scene.
'A rock and a hard place’ — A bad ‘Polar Express’
Like the title suggests, Drake finds himself in a precarious situation at the beginning of “Uncharted 2." He wakes up only to find he’s been shot in the chest, and he’s sitting in a train car that’s swinging off the side of a cliff.
If there’s one mechanic that defines the Uncharted series, it’s the climbing. In this opening sequence, you find a way to slowly maneuver up the train-wrecked rail car without falling to your death. The pipes and chairs holding your weight start to buckle underneath you, as if you’re walking across a thin sheet of ice.
This type of climbing is a mainstay in action-adventure titles like “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” “Tomb Raider” and “Horizon: Zero Dawn.” We can understand why: The mechanics turn this scene into a nerve-racking start for the second game.
‘Another Round’ — A London bar fight
At the start of “Uncharted 3,” Drake and Sully walk into a London tavern to trade a silver ring from the legendary explorer Sir Francis Drake (no relation) for a briefcase full of cash. The deal quickly turns sour when Drake realizes the bills are fake, and it becomes clear this is no deal — it’s an attempted robbery.
“You’re a thief,” Drake says.
“Well now, that’s ironic,” the antagonist replies.
Barely three minutes into the game, Drake swings a pool cue and you’re in the middle of a barroom brawl. The scene is a trial by fire, forcing you to figure out Uncharted’s combat system to throw some haymakers and duck a few aimed your way. It all works particularly well because the hand-to-hand combat in “Uncharted 3” is clearly a step up from the previous entries in the series.
Glass bottles shatter and chairs flip as Drake and Sully slam thugs into whatever is around them. The fight moves from a back room to the front bar, the bathroom and even the kitchen. In comparison to a few others scenes on the list, the setting is modest — there are no massive explosions in the pub — but it’s a fiery shot of whiskey to kickstart the third game.
'The settlement’ — Playing cowboy in Yemen
In “Uncharted 3,” Drake’s fight at the back of a cargo plane — the scene that inspired the scene in the movie trailer — leaves him stranded in the Rub’ al Khali, the largest sand desert in the world.
Drake wanders across the dunes for two days and nights, eventually falling on a ghost town in the middle of the desert. Exhausted and dehydrated, Drake stumbles around in search of water, only to discover that the town is far from abandoned. A group of soldiers are stationed there, and Drake has to shoot his way out of town.
By this point, Drake is running on fumes. Eventually, he’s at wits’ end, cornered behind a small wall by a half dozen soldiers. It’s a rare moment for Drake, who’s usually the witty, optimistic hero.
“Snipers, now?” Drake says. “This is it. This is it. I can’t do this.”
Just before his luck dries up, Drake is rescued by Salim, the leader of a band of local troops who oppose the soldiers searching for treasure. Drake hitches a ride on horseback, and the group escapes into the desert.
‘Hidden in plain sight’ — An island jeep tour
Searching for clues in Madagascar, Drake, Sully and Drake’s brother, Sam, realize mercenaries are hot on their heels; the hired guns tracked them down using the GPS on their cellphones.
Drake and Sully race to reunite with Sam, who’s on the other side of town. After fighting through a band of mercenaries, the two jump into an idle jeep and take off, swerving down narrow city streets, trying to avoid an armored vehicle that’s chasing them.
Eventually, the duo spots Sam driving away on a motorcycle with mercenaries in pursuit. Drake and Sully drive parallel to the highway Sam is on, but they slowly run out of options as their dirt road comes to an end. In a series of events that are part cutscene and part gameplay, Drake jumps from the jeep and hooks onto a crane hanging off one of the pursuing vehicles.
It’s another rendition of a caravan fight you embark on with Salim in “Uncharted 3.” Once Drake gets on the first truck, he fights through the train of mercenary vehicles, taking control of other jeeps and knocking motorcycles off the road — all to protect Sam.
In the end, Drake’s jeep slams into another armored car and you have to figure out how to escape the carriage of the car as it slowly starts to ignite. From the moment you jump into the first jeep, you’re in the middle of a blockbuster film that doesn’t stop for 12 straight minutes.
'Lights Out’ — Escaping an Italian villa
Looking for leads in the first half of “Uncharted 4,” Drake, Sam and Sully attend a black market art auction to get their hands on a crucifix, which may contain a clue.
To steal the artifact, the three kill the lights to the ballroom and snatch the cross before it’s sold at the auction. Everything goes according to plan — until it doesn’t. Trying to escape the guards, you scale red-tiled Italian roofs, a la “Assassin’s Creed." Amid all the scaling and jumping, Drake grabs a zip line back toward the ballroom, where Sully is ready with the getaway car. But the line breaks and Drake ends up swinging into an ornate glass window, barreling headfirst into a gunfight alongside Sam.
It’s a brief transition that captures Uncharted at its best, with Drake half-stumbling through traps, constantly one step away from the brink of death.