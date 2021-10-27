Last night’s new offering is marketed as a premium upgrade: By spending $50 a year for that same online service (historically a bit spotty performance-wise, but it’s improved in the past year), you get a handful of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. But many of the games now offered are already available in better form elsewhere. Most of the Sega Genesis titles offered in the pack, for example, can be bought separately for cheaper within Sega’s own classic games bundles, offered right in Nintendo’s digital shop.
So far, so Nintendo; they may be the world’s best video game makers, but they’re among the worst when it comes to offering services for them. The $50 upgrade was already tough to justify. Then the service actually launched.
But first, a bit of history. The original Nintendo 64 controller is an outlier in ergonomic design. Shaped like a dinosaur foot, it revolutionized 3D gaming with its analog stick. It also had strange C buttons for use as camera controls or a host of other functions. As remapped for the Nintendo Switch, the Joy-Con’s X and Y buttons now function as the left and bottom C buttons respectively, and you can hold the Joy-Con’s right trigger and use the face buttons as C buttons in any direction, while the B and A buttons remain stubbornly at the bottom. If that sounds confusing, it very much is, and as an avid Nintendo 64 player, it hurt my brain trying to rewire my muscle memory.
And the worst part: Nintendo offers no options to reconfigure this convoluted control scheme. Want to use the directional pad to play “Contra: Hard Corps” in the Sega Genesis app? Well too bad, there is no option for that. It’s the left analog stick or bust. You are trapped with Nintendo’s bizarre design decision.
This is a severe issue for Nintendo 64 games, many of which were developed specifically around the original, unorthodox 1996 controller. You would be forgiven if you thought that this was a tactic to sell the Nintendo’s wireless new versions of the controller, which go for $50 each. After all, Nintendo loves selling plastic.
Last night, I tried to beat the first dungeon of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" to test how I could adjust to these new controls. It’s hard to tell so far, but it was quite awkward to flick the right analog stick to pull out my slingshot, use the left stick to aim, and then flick the right stick again in the same direction to shoot. Eventually, I got the hang of it. Other, simpler games, like “Mario Kart 64” and “Star Fox 64” fare much better.
I started to think that maybe the list of titles included in this so-called expansion pack was so slim because Nintendo carefully curated which games would translate best with this hastily thrown together control scheme. But the inclusion of “WinBack,” a third-person cover shooter, flies against that logic. Even in the ’90s, that game was among the most confusing to handle. It’s even worse today.
Compounding this already frustrating problem is that the Switch’s emulations of these games are far from good. Reflective effects from the original Zelda game are now gone, replaced with muddy textures. This was not the case with the Wii U version of the game, yet it appears here on the Switch. Formatting these games from software designed to work with decades-old chips to run on the Switch may have taken extra work — work Nintendo appears to have been unwilling to do in time for launch.
John Linneman, a games technology analyst with Digital Foundry, surmised on Twitter that Nintendo may be using the same problematic emulation it used for the recent “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” collection.
Some players have reported crashes and lost save data as well, as demonstrated in this frustrating clip on Twitter.
It’s clear that this service, like many of Nintendo’s, isn’t quite ready for showtime upon launch. Paying $50 a year may not seem like a lot, but if you have at least one other game console, those bills add up. And the online service doesn’t come with any promises for more games or expansion of the Switch’s online features, so I would recommend sticking with the lower subscription tier until Nintendo offers up literally anything else, like Game Boy Advance games.
To its credit and to be fair, Nintendo didn’t exactly promise the world with these new offerings. It was easy to expect shoddy emulations and straight ports of the original games, just like the Nintendo and Super Nintendo app did. But the company didn’t even meet those low expectations. This is just another case of Nintendo being surprisingly careless with its own legacy.
And to be clear, Nintendo knows how to revamp an old game. Its recent “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" remaster showed how clever reworking of controls can update and even improve an older game. That’s not what happened here.
For now, if you really want to play Sega Genesis games, look at the numerous other game collections Sega has released over the years. And for Nintendo 64 titles, it’s probably easier and more worthwhile to hunt down or break out an old Nintendo 3DS or Wii U to play them, especially if it’s your first time. Nintendo’s latest offering is unfortunately one of the worst ways to experience the company’s classics.