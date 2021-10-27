But first, a bit of history. The original Nintendo 64 controller is an outlier in ergonomic design. Shaped like a dinosaur foot, it revolutionized 3D gaming with its analog stick. It also had strange C buttons for use as camera controls or a host of other functions. As remapped for the Nintendo Switch, the Joy-Con’s X and Y buttons now function as the left and bottom C buttons respectively, and you can hold the Joy-Con’s right trigger and use the face buttons as C buttons in any direction, while the B and A buttons remain stubbornly at the bottom. If that sounds confusing, it very much is, and as an avid Nintendo 64 player, it hurt my brain trying to rewire my muscle memory.