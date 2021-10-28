Man, whatever happened to “Club Penguin?” I remember in fifth grade, circa 2005, most of my classmates and I would crowd into our computer class to open up this MMO and walk around as little, cuddly penguin avatars across some glaciers and icy terrain. We would throw snowballs at each other, burst into dance and follow other penguins into their igloos. The game had a group chat, where people would regularly type “lol” and “stop following me.” Most users had a string of numbers in their names, but that didn’t take away from the cozy feeling of playing this game, which really was a virtual world, and a place between home and work. At one point, the game was so successful, with over 700,000 paid subscribers and more than 12 million users, that Disney purchased it for a valuation of $700 million, with half paid upfront.