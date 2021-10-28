The great strength of livestreaming as a medium is that anything can be content, no matter how boring or insignificant it might seem in, say, a TV show or a movie. But when everything is content, it’s easy for the original point of an incident or argument to be obscured. Ultimately, it’s just more content: Disposable and easily forgotten. Filling, but lacking in nutrition. Whatever lasting lessons might be learned from the RFLCT episode — something Hofstetter said during her stream she views as a possible silver lining of all this — are quickly washed away in livestreaming’s ever-churning rapids. Even a longer-lasting controversy like this will ultimately recede into the rearview in another week or month. A new, similar source of content will inevitably take its place.