Your avatar and items in “Roblox” are only useful in “Roblox.” A true metaverse means taking your “Roblox” personalized avatar and bringing it into Facebook … excuse me, Meta’s Horizon VR platform, or “Minecraft,” or “Fortnite,” or into a hypothetical Netflix virtual theater event online. No company or CEO can make this happen by themselves. This would require unprecedented coordination among many of the world’s tech companies for standardization. The key takeaway there? In order for Zuckerberg to deliver the metaverse, he’ll need other companies to work with him.