Blizzard, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, promoted Oneal and Mike Ybarra as co-leaders in August after the former president, J. Allen Brack, was named in the California lawsuit. The filing alleged that Brack failed to mitigate harassment at the company despite being personally aware of multiple incidents. Brack resigned in August after a nearly three-year tenure as president, succeeding co-founder Mike Morhaime.
Shortly before the call, Oneal sent an email to employees stating, “I have made the decision to step away from co-leading Blizzard Entertainment and will transition to a new position before departing ABK at the end of the year.”
Report: At Blizzard, groping, free-flowing booze and fear of retaliation tainted ‘magical’ workplace
Oneal wrote that she is making the move “not because I am without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite.” She said she wants to make a bigger impact on the gaming industry as a whole but is “not totally sure what form that will take.” Activision Blizzard announced it would donate $1 million to Women in Games International, a nonprofit where Oneal is a board member. Ybarra will immediately replace her and take full responsibility of Blizzard, Oneal wrote.
“That’s a really bad sign for the state of things. Her and Mike were literally just hired,” said a current Activision Blizzard employee who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.
“It’s suspicious to all of us,” added another current Activision Blizzard employee.
Both Oneal and Ybarra are relatively new to the company, which develops and publishes popular video game titles such as “World of Warcraft” and “Overwatch.” Oneal joined the company in January from Vicarious Visions, another Activision Blizzard subsidiary, and had been overseeing development of Blizzard’s Diablo and Overwatch franchises. Ybarra came to Blizzard in November of 2019 after more than 19 years working for Xbox.
“Jen Oneal was always the perfect choice to replace [Brack],” a current Blizzard employee said in August following her appointment. “She’s run a diversity-focused company that touts good values.”
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said during the Tuesday earnings call that media coverage of the company has been “negative, despite our progress.” Activision Blizzard stock dipped by more than 10 percent on Tuesday after the stock market’s closing bell.