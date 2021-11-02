Oneal wrote that she is making the move “not because I am without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite.” She said she wants to make a bigger impact on the gaming industry as a whole but is “not totally sure what form that will take.” Activision Blizzard announced it would donate $1 million to Women in Games International, a nonprofit where Oneal is a board member. Ybarra will immediately replace her and take full responsibility of Blizzard, Oneal wrote.