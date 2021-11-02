The Overwatch League, the international esports circuit for the Overwatch franchise, will not be affected by the company’s decision to delay the release of “Overwatch 2,” according to an Activision Blizzard Esports spokesperson. In September, the league announced the 2022 season will start in April on an “early build” of “Overwatch 2.” Activision Blizzard still plans to start the league’s fifth season in the spring, and a precise launch date for the season will be finalized in “early 2022,” according to the spokesperson.