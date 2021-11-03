Each of these falls into one of two categories of map. There is the “clinical” variety, as Reisdorf calls it, which follows the more traditional format of a three-lane design, where players mainly contest several critical junctures or chokepoints around the central avenue and its two peripheral routes. While the lanes are not identical, they’re often roughly symmetrical, affording the same advantages to one side as the other. Veteran players can almost instinctively anticipate how their opponents will move on these maps, something that reduces the randomness of firefights and favors skill. This is the framework that shapes maps used for competitive circuits, like the professional Call of Duty League.