The developers of “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” which whisks players back to some of the most storied battlefields of World War II and releases Nov. 5, say they are purposefully favoring fantasy. But even then, as they craft these new multiplayer maps — some of them real-world locations delivered with lifelike visual fidelity — the game’s developers run through a series of checks and balances to make sure the heightened fantasy doesn’t chuck fairness out the window.
With “Vanguard,” Sledgehammer Games will deliver more multiplayer maps at launch than any previous installment in the Call of Duty franchise. Twenty maps will be playable on Day 1, a number that will grow to 24 before the end of the year. And in just a few days, an audience of millions — with wildly varying preferences for their Call of Duty experience — will be scrutinizing each and every one.
“It’s a very delicate balance,” Sledgehammer Multiplayer Creative Director Greg Reisdorf said of trying to satisfy both casual and super competitive players.
Another big test for the game’s developers: two new mechanics that set “Vanguard” apart from all previous Call of Duty titles. For the first time, players will be able to destroy portions of the playable environment with bullets and explosions, shredding wooden structures like crates, bookcases or boarded up windows. Users will also be able to adjust the player count to their preference, upping the volume of the chaos while the map’s boundaries stay static.
“On ‘Vanguard,’ what we did is, we said we’re going to embrace the fantasy of it,” Reisdorf said. “You’re blowing up boards, you’re opening up new pathways and that is the essence of the game.”
Striking a balance
Reisdorf’s 11-year career at Sledgehammer has put him to work on versions of Call of Duty that have played extremely differently from one another. First there was the tech-rich “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3,” made in tandem with Infinity Ward. Then the futuristic, jump-boosted, wall-running combat of “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,” followed by the gritty meatgrinder of 2017′s “Call of Duty: WW2.” But for all those variables, the foundational principles of mapmaking remained the same. Even as the experiences those maps provided ranged from fantastical to competitive, they wanted to make every map fun and they wanted to make every map fair.
The process behind “Vanguard’s” maps started with two simple questions, according to Reisdorf. What size was the map going to be? And what WWII battlefield were they aiming to replicate?
“Vanguard” will serve up settings from the war’s Eastern and Western fronts, the Pacific, North Africa and more. But even beyond the diverse geography, Reisdorf says the collective goal of the map makers is to deliver different playing experiences with each one.
“Really, it is about variety at the end of the day,” Reisdorf said. “So, making sure players can come in and … have a different experience than in the previous map. If you’re not doing that, there’s no reason to create it, right?”
The four new maps showcased in the game’s beta all check that box. There’s the multitiered Hotel Royale, where players can crash through skylights into a lounge and bar area in the middle of the map. There’s the expansive Red Star, with its bombed-out buildings and sprawling, open courtyards rimmed with sniper perches. There are the closed-quarters of the Eagle’s Nest and the lush, open-air jungles of Gavutu.
Each of these falls into one of two categories of map. There is the “clinical” variety, as Reisdorf calls it, which follows the more traditional format of a three-lane design, where players mainly contest several critical junctures or chokepoints around the central avenue and its two peripheral routes. While the lanes are not identical, they’re often roughly symmetrical, affording the same advantages to one side as the other. Veteran players can almost instinctively anticipate how their opponents will move on these maps, something that reduces the randomness of firefights and favors skill. This is the framework that shapes maps used for competitive circuits, like the professional Call of Duty League.
But whereas Sledgehammer largely shaped 2017′s “Call of Duty: WW2” around competitive, three-lane builds, with “Vanguard” they’re leaning more into immersive fantasy, at least at the outset. This led to the creation of a number of what Reisdorf calls “discovery maps.”
“Discovery map is our term for these maps that take a little more time to get to know,” Reisdorf said. “They have a lot more intricacies going on within them. The longer you play, the more you plan, the more you’re going to find out about them, the more kind of power positions that are in there. They’re very power position oriented.”
Red Star, a recreation of several city blocks of Stalingrad, plays more like a real-world landscape than a balanced, competitive playing field. Players can entrench themselves in buildings with limited access points, making them difficult to root out. Sniper nests in two central buildings offer sightlines over a courtyard, increasing the likelihood of players catching a bullet while trying to cover ground quickly. Discovery maps like this can lead to more randomness where it’s sometimes better to be lucky than good, which makes serious or pro players wince, as they did when playing Red Star during the beta. But the diversity of points of interest and geography and building structures in the map are also appealing to casual players prioritizing fun over competition.
“When you’re looking at a high level view of [some of] the maps within the game, it is like, okay, here’s our very strategic map. It’s mathematically formulated with 15 lines of site per power position divided by the X, Y, Z of the square footage of the map,” Reisdorf said. “And then on the other side, we have the maps that are more about the feel of the map and just trying to get the sense of the location across.”
One way the developers did that is by scanning and digitizing real-world locations, using photogrammetry, as they did with a map named Bocage, an area in Northern France.
“You can go there, you can travel there, you can see it,” Reisdorf said. “And we did that in order to get the scale of the location, to get a much more, kind of, fantasy side of the game to come across. Putting you in that space is really what that map was designed to do.”
Even on discovery maps however, the developers still focus on fairness by building in a counter for each of those “power positions” Reisdorf describes. For every second-story sniper perch, for instance, there will be a hard-to-shoot cellar window from which the sniper’s foes can return fire.
“You start thinking of a map as like, okay, here’s three power positions within the map,” Reisdorf said. “Then it becomes about, okay, [players] can get to that power position, now how are you going to get people out of that position? Is there a counter to that power position? And you can start to see the flow just develop as you really start to war game out of your own individual map with these power positions and how [players are] going to react.”
‘Math and a lot of spreadsheets’
Incorporating some new features for “Vanguard” added to the usual challenge Call of Duty map makers face. Sledgehammer is giving players a way to customize their experience by adjusting how frenetic they prefer the pacing. Users can select between three pace settings, which adjusts the player count. The faster the pacing, the more players, while the maps and their size and scale remain unchanged. So while some maps, like Red Star, could feel sluggish in a 10v10 match, players can dial up the intensity by making it a 24v24 lobby.
On a compact map, like fan-favorite Shipment (which will roll out later this year), just upping the player count from 12 to 14 can make an already frenzied pace even more chaotic — or flat out frustrating for players immediately dying upon respawn. To account for the compressed playing space, the developers needed to carefully select the points where players would be reborn after getting killed.
Reisdorf and his team typically rely on an algorithm that spaces out respawning players from others on the battlefield. “There’s math and a lot of spreadsheets,” Reisdorf said. “With combat specifically, it’s player density per square foot within the map.”
But the increased player count made this trickier than usual. As player density increases, it’s more difficult to find a safe spawn point, so when there are no safe options, the developers decided to spawn returning players next to a living teammate to improve the odds of surviving, something they call “buddy spawns.”
“Why we fall back to buddy spawns in certain locations and things like that is because we don’t have any good place to spawn you,” Reisdorf said. “There’s basically so many players and all of the lines of sight are gone. We know we’re going to find you in a rough spot. And so it’s ultimately like, 'well, we’ll put you next to a buddy and maybe that’ll be okay because they’re still alive.”
There’s also the fact that “Vanguard’s” maps evolve over time, warped by bullets and explosions — an element called tactical destruction.
“Tactical destruction was one [element] that we wanted to go after day one,” Reisdorf said. But while in the past developers could shape the flow of a game using “clinical” maps, as Reisdorf calls them, destructible elements introduced new questions. Where should they be used on maps? How prevalent should they be? How fast do players need to run to break walls? Can they slide or jump through them, too? How do you communicate the destructibility of a wall to players when not all walls might behave the same way? How might new sight lines shift the strategic balance of a map? How should ambient light in an environment respond when a closed shutter becomes riddled with bullet holes?
In solving for those questions, Reisdorf said his art director put together a PowerPoint presentation solely around using doors in “Vanguard” maps. “It was about 100 or, just many, many PowerPoint pages. And it was just like, ‘Here’s a door. Don’t do this with the door. This is a non-interactive door, so that means that it can’t look like this. You need to block it with all of this stuff and make it very, very clear to the player that you can’t interact with that door.’”
The example of differentiating doors and conveying information visually to first-time players dives into the tall grass of game development, but at a basic level it’s also a key component in Reisdorf’s theory about what makes “the perfect map.” For starters, the definition of perfection doesn’t revolve around the developers so much as the players.
While his favorites usually involve some sort of iconic feature, to Reisdorf, a great, memorable map will be instantly intuitive. As he puts it, it’s when players say, “‘Oh, I get it,” he says. “This is what this map is supposed to do.’ And being able to see that and play it is really what it comes down to at the end of the day.”