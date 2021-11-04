There’s a weedsy explanation involving trademarks for why the original team behind Harvest Moon later rebranded the series as Story of Seasons. But in short, if you like “Stardew Valley” and the Harvest Moon games that inspired it, or are simply excited about the new Animal Crossing update bringing farming to the game, check out Story of Seasons. “Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town” and “Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town,” a remake of a cult classic Harvest Moon game for the Gameboy Advance, are available on the Switch. If you’re willing to dust off an old 3DS, “Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns” and the original “Story of Seasons” are worth your time too. Anything released under the Harvest Moon banner from 2014 onward is a completely different series with zero ties to Story of Seasons or the team that created the original Harvest Moon games. Yes, this has caused a lot of confusion.