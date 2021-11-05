“Stranger Things” is still a popular TV series, but its big moment of cultural relevance has passed. “Squid Game,” on the other hand, is arguably at the peak of its popularity, a seemingly inexhaustible source of Halloween costume ideas, “SNL” sketches and memes. While Netflix is, in its own words, “in the early days of creating a great gaming experience,” capitalizing on this sort of moment would be challenging for even a fully dialed-in video game publisher. “Squid Game” was an unexpected, border-transcending megahit, and making a quality video game can take years. How can an entity like Netflix capitalize on out-of-nowhere hits of this nature when fans can move so much faster and are not held to the same standard of quality? Perhaps it’s not possible.