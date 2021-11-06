To transform “League of Legends” into a fictional TV series, the “Arcane" team had to consider questions that the original Riot game developers did not. In “League,” which is played from a top-down view, it’s rare to get a quiet moment to zoom in and look at characters’ faces. When teams are caught up in the chaos of violence and destruction, there’s little time to talk backstory. Much of the game is set in a remote forest where characters from across the expansive “League” universe gather to duke it out, so players seldom get to see the worlds they come from. Additional lore does exist, but players have to hunt for it throughout Riot’s website and videos to find it.