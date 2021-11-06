The biggest PC game in the world with over 100 million monthly active players, “League of Legends” is a competitive title played by amateurs and pros alike. The objective of the game is to out-strategize the other team to ultimately take out their base and to grow stronger by obtaining gold via destroying small minions, other champions and enemy turrets. Two teams of five fight using weapons and magic across a jungle filled with wild creatures. In “League” esports, the biggest event of the year is Worlds, and it’s usually dominated by Asian teams. This year was no different.