Therein lies the promise of “Elden Ring,” a game that offers everything ever dreamed up within the action-adventure genre, all drenched in the gorgeous aesthetics and lore of a From Software game. When I slowly walk my mule through a moonlit forest, I think of how I dreamed of this moment since Sony’s “Shadow of the Colossus,” which offered a similar experience on a much smaller scale, with far less to do and explore. When I hike the storm-covered hill and see the gates of Stormveil Castle come into view through the dust and clouds, I think about every Dark Souls game that allowed for this moment, except with an even stronger sense of discovery. I didn’t just reach the next level, I took a journey. I saw it, and I went.