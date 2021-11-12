“As we looked at the Switch platform and we looked at the way people are engaging in games today, we thought that the Nintendo online service and its original offering of NES and SNES games was a great place for us to bring those games to market and offer value to that service overall,” Bowser said. “We’re at a point now where we have over 130 games available across all four of those different platforms [NES, SNES, 64 and Genesis], and the plan is to continue to focus on the quality of that content and adding to the value as we go forward.”