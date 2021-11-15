“Importantly, with the Season 1 extension, we aren’t just stretching-out our original Season 1 plan,” Staten wrote. “We took this opportunity to add additional events, customization items and other content to Season 1 to make it an even richer experience from start to finish.”
The game’s beta is available through Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox app. It’s also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming “starting later today” on Monday, according to a news bulletin from Xbox senior communications manager Will Tuttle.
The release marks a profound turnaround in “Halo: Infinite’s” fortunes from just one year ago. In 2020, the game was delayed from the holiday season by almost a year. It was originally intended to launch alongside the newest Xbox consoles, the Series X and Series S. After one public demonstration, the title was widely lambasted by fans for lackluster graphics.
In September and October, however, 343 Industries, the game’s developer, launched a series of multiplayer test flights to gauge the capabilities of the game’s online infrastructure. Those tests were tremendously reassuring for fans of the series. The game ran well, and, more importantly, it was a fun throwback to older, beloved Halo titles.
Excitement around the announcement drove users to test out “Halo Infinite’s” beta en masse, where a number of them met a blue screen error when trying to load it.
Now, the 2021 holiday release schedule looks a lot like it might have a decade prior, with “Battlefield 2042,” “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and “Halo: Infinite” competing for the attention of first-person shooter players.