In a longer version of the announcement, head of creative on “Halo Infinite” Joseph Staten revealed that the beta includes all of the maps and modes that will be available on day one of the game’s launch. All player progress made in the beta will carry over to the full release, Staten wrote in a company blog post, including unlocks made as part of the season one battle pass, which will run until May 2022 — a change from the team’s previous plan to roll out a new season every three months.