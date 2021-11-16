A number of Activision Blizzard employees declared on Twitter that they would stop working Tuesday, and advanced demands including that Kotick be replaced as CEO, and that the company be reviewed by a worker-appointed third-party. Those who work from home plan to pause work to join in solidarity with employees who are meeting up at noon Pacific time in front of the Irvine, California campus in a physical walkout. This is the second employee walkout the company has seen in five months.