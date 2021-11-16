Employees at beleaguered video game company Activision Blizzard are walking out Tuesday after details emerged in a Wall Street Journal report that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company and didn’t inform his board of directors for years. The total number of employees planning to walk out is unclear. Employees in attendance counted approximately 110 people in front of the Irvine, Calif., campus as of 12:46 p.m. Pacific time; one current employee estimated that about 200 people would participate. In an internal video message Tuesday morning, Kotick responded to the news, telling employees that, “There’s an article today that paints an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership.”