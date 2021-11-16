“Roblox,” the gaming platform accessed daily by 43 million active users, many of them children, is garnering complaints from users, parents and privacy advocates after granting large groups of players access to a new voice chat feature last week. This new feature, which allows users to hear the voices of other players in their proximity in the game, is intended as another element to help Roblox Corporation craft its version of the metaverse, or a more immersive Internet. Instead the company is having trouble smoothly surfing the Web’s new wave after reports of players using voice chat to disrupt experiences with slurs and lewd noises. There is also criticism of an associated identity verification system to access the voice chat feature, which requires users to submit a photo of themselves and a government-issued ID to prove they are 13 years of age or older.