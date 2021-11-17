While the map designs are solid, the aesthetics often leave something to be desired. Every map is either some sort of industrial interior (a rocket base or a factory) or outdoorsy in a way that mirrors the woods of the Pacific Northwest. “Halo Infinite” takes place on the very Earthlike Zeta Halo installation, which would explain all the pine trees and grass. But past Halo games made effective use of a variety of biomes. The first “Halo” had the cold, wind-swept expanse of Sidewinder, while Avalanche, one of the best-designed and most fun maps in “Halo 3,” came with snow particles kicking up off players’ feet. Moving around the maps feels great, but even a simple change of scenery would do wonders.

The various playlists seem determined to force players to try a variety of modes. But candidly, there needs to be a Slayer-only playlist, where players can choose to engage only in deathmatch-style games. Early signs of 343 Industries’s mastery of the Halo formula were in its strong support of “The Master Chief Collection,” which allowed players to enter into playlists customized to their tastes. I don’t know why that feature is missing here; I hope it’s added eventually. Still, the selection of game types in the default playlist are almost all great, including the low-scoring and strategy-heavy Capture the Flag, which feels like the soccer of Halo game modes. But Oddball, wherein teams compete to hold a ball for the most amount of time, is a bit of a momentum killer with two rounds needed for teams to win. The mode is a welcome way to change up the pace, but two rounds is too long for what the game entails.