“Minecraft’s" booming success is due, in part, to the game’s simplicity. There are no objectives or tasks in “Minecraft.” You decide what to explore or build. But with every update, there’s an inherent risk that the game becomes too complicated for first-time players to understand. Agnes Larsson, “Minecraft’s” game director, said this is something about which the team at Mojang Studios spends a lot of time thinking. The team wants to continue to develop “Minecraft” for “many, many years” but Larsson said they need to maintain the bedrock principles of the game — to keep it “Minecraft-y,” so to speak.