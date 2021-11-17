“Minecraft’s" booming success is due, in part, to the game’s simplicity. There are no objectives or tasks in “Minecraft.” (There is a final boss, but it is totally optional.) You decide what to explore or build. But with every update, there’s an inherent risk that the game becomes too complicated for first-time players to understand. Agnes Larsson, “Minecraft’s” game director, said this is something about which the team at Mojang Studios spends a lot of time thinking. The team wants to continue to develop “Minecraft” for “many, many years” but Larsson said they need to maintain the bedrock principles of the game — to keep it “Minecraft-y,” so to speak.