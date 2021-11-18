The petition leads with a letter calling for Kotick to step down, and for shareholders to vote on a new CEO without his input.
“We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers,” the letter’s text reads. It also requests that Kotick, who owns a substantial number of company shares, not participate in the selection of the new CEO.
The company has over 9,500 workers across multiple studios. The employees who organized the creation of the petition say they expect more of their colleagues to sign on.
The petition will “show leadership we mean business and we’re not settling for the bare minimum anymore,” said one current Blizzard employee.
On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout calling for the resignation of several executives, Kotick among them. On Wednesday, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders with a total of 4.8 million shares sent a letter to the company’s board of directors demanding the same.
Over the past several months, Activision Blizzard has come under fire from many directions. In addition to the lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, it is also under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is being sued in an August class-action suit from shareholders alleging violation of securities laws. Additionally, there is an unfair labor practice complaint against the company, filed by workers and the Communications Workers of America.