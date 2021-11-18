“We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers,” the letter reads. It also requests that Kotick, who owns a substantial number of company shares, not participate in the selection of the new CEO.