Whether they’re an Xbox or PC player, the Xbox series of controllers are still considered by many to be the best, most comfortable pads available today. And even if the gamer in your life already has a controller, they’re still going to appreciate one that’s customized to their liking. Xbox Design Lab offers a huge variety of colors and materials to give each controller pop and verve — whatever may suit your giftee’s liking. And you can add optional laser engraving to either have their name, a special message from you, an inside joke or anything you may want to write down etched into the controller. These controllers will be delivered in 28 days, so it’s best to plan ahead. — Gene Park