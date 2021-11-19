“What I emphasize to the team is that themes are really powerful ideas, [and] not just in terms of telling a great story,” Staten said. “They allow us as a team to align on what we’re doing, whether you’re making a multiplayer map or designing a new character. … I’ve learned over the years that if you can agree on those fundamentals, if you can agree on goals and principles and strong themes, details like plotting take care of themselves. Halo has always been a universe where we can tell thousands of different stories. But before we figure out what the stories are, let’s make sure that we know what those core ideas are.”