Blevins has had an eventful few years. After both delighting audiences with his onstream antics and bemusing them with incidents in which he rapped the n-word (for which he apologized) and refused to stream with women (something he’s since walked back), he parlayed his Twitch fame into a series of mainstream opportunities that included a Super Bowl commercial and numerous celebrity collaborations. Then, in 2019, he shocked fans by moving his entire streaming operation over to Mixer, Microsoft’s now-defunct streaming platform. While this deal netted Blevins a sizable sum of money — reportedly somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million per year — his regular viewership took a substantial hit. This, combined with “Fortnite’s” return from the streaming stratosphere back down to earth, meant that when Blevins came back to Twitch after Mixer folded in 2020, his numbers were much more modest compared to years prior.