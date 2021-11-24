Intonato and his team began experimenting with different mechanics that used the Peloton bike as a “controller,” and they developed about 10 different games, of which “Lanebreak” proved to be the most accessible. In it, users control a wheel-like avatar on a virtual track with three distinct lanes. Moving left and right between them requires twisting the resistance knob, with each lane containing different challenges based on the player’s speed and resistance level. Users rack up combos and complete challenges set to a playlist of popular music.