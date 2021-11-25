PlayStation exclusive games
For those who have been lucky enough to snag a PS5 already, three console exclusives are cheaper than they’ve ever been. You can find “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” for $50 and “Demon’s Souls” for $40 at most major retailers and the PlayStation Store. If you’re brave enough to tackle Housemarque’s horror roguelike “Returnal,” Walmart has it at $43. As far as other major 2021 releases go, GameStop and Target have several games marked down up to 60 percent off, with “Far Cry 6” and “Life is Strange: True Colors” on sale for $35 each. Amazon is offering “Deathloop” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” for half price at $25.
Nintendo Switch and some standout games
In terms of getting the most bang for your back, few of this year’s deals rival Nintendo’s Mario Kart bundle. For $299, the price of a standard Switch alone, you get a Switch console, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and a three-month membership to Nintendo’s online service — the basic subscription, that is, not the recently debuted option with the expansion pack. You can snag the bundle at GameStop, Walmart, Target or Best Buy.
Nintendo has marked down a slew of Switch games from $60 to $40 at many of these same retailers, including popular titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Paper Mario: The Origami King” and “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.” “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” which uses AR tech and a physical RC car to bring the Mario Kart experience into the real world, is also 40 percent off.
“Ring Fit Adventure,” a.k.a. the spiritual successor of “Wii Fit” on the Switch, is on sale for $54.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target or GameStop, down from $79.99. Nintendo’s latest fitness experiment turns your workout into a fantasy adventure where you complete real-world exercises to defeat enemies and gain experience. It registers your movements using a leg strap and resistance ring that house your Joy-Con controllers. A run on these in the early days of the pandemic made them hard to find for a while, so if you’ve been wanting to try it, now’s a perfect time. (Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.)
Great games at a discount
You can grab the latest three Assassin’s Creed games — Valhalla, Odyssey and Origins — for $48 in a bundle offered by both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Games Store this week, a 70 percent markdown. Bundles of other classic gaming franchises are on sale too. Xbox dropped the price of “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” to $20 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, which includes “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary,” “Halo 2: Anniversary,” “Halo 3” and “Halo 4.” “Mass Effect Legendary Edition,” a compilation of the first three games in Bioware’s popular sci-fi RPG series, is half off ($25) at GameStop and Walmart. As someone who missed the Mass Effect boat the first time around and has been meaning to grab its revamped trilogy, I’m eyeing that last one hard.
Subscriptions at super-low prices
Subscriptions for PlayStation’s and Xbox’s online services are going for cheap this Black Friday. A 12-month PS Plus membership is going for $40, down from $60, in the PlayStation Store and at most major retailers, granting access to online multiplayer modes and a selection of free games each month to add to their PlayStation library. Xbox Game Pass, which has been called one of the best deals in gaming so much that it’s practically become a meme, is on sale for $20 for a three-month subscription at Walmart, and Xbox is offering new subscribers their first month for as low as $1.
PC gaming hardware
And let’s not forget about those playing on PC. For a visual upgrade that spans your entire field of view, this 34-inch monitor from MSI is $70 off. Not everyone has that kind of desk space though, so if you prefer a smaller footprint, Asus’s VG278Q 27-inch display is on sale for under $200. Quality gaming keyboards, with their customizable mechanical switches and programmable backlight features, can be among the flashiest additions to any setup, and if you’ve been waffling on whether they’re worth the investment, NewEgg has some at every price point for dirt cheap this week. Select Corsair K70 keyboards are $110, EVGA’s Z20 RGB mechanical keyboard is marked down to $60, a more than 60 percent savings, or you can snag AUKEY’s KM-G12 model for under $30.
The best deals on VR
When it comes to discounts on VR, there are slim pickings this year. You can buy the Oculus Quest 2, one of the most affordable options out there, as a stand-alone headset for $299 and receive a $50 voucher at most major retailers and the Oculus store. You can find some slight markdowns this week, like HTC’s Vive Cosmos is $25 cheaper on Amazon, but that’s about it.
So, you still want that new console …
If you’re dead set on trying to score a next-gen console this holiday season, first of all, God speed to you and secondly, check out our list of tips to prepare yourself before joining the hunt. Take a look at our suggestions for gift ideas too if you want something a little easier to find or have zero clue what to get the gamer in your life.