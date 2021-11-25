And let’s not forget about those playing on PC. For a visual upgrade that spans your entire field of view, this 34-inch monitor from MSI is $70 off. Not everyone has that kind of desk space though, so if you prefer a smaller footprint, Asus’s VG278Q 27-inch display is on sale for under $200. High-quality gaming keyboards, with their customizable mechanical switches and programmable backlight features, can be among the flashiest additions to any setup, and if you’ve been waffling on whether they’re worth the investment, NewEgg has some at every price point this week. Select Corsair K70 keyboards are $110, EVGA’s Z20 RGB mechanical keyboard is marked down to $60, a more-than 60 percent savings, or you can snag AUKEY’s KM-G12 model for under $30.