Progression by itself is a tricky balancing act for developer 343 Industries, a studio that has never released a free-to-play game before. The issue is exacerbated by separating rewards out to be used only for specific armor sets. So for example, if you earn a blue color coasting for armor, it’s applicable to only one type of armor. Currently, there are samurai-themed items on sale in the digital shop, including a sword belt for $15. The value of the sword is significantly lowered once you realize it can only be used along with the armor set unlocked by playing the event. There’s a surprising lack of cosmetic interoperability: If you want to wear the sword belt on your Mark VII armor, you’re out of luck. “Infinite” restricts armor customization to specific “core” armor sets, like the Mark VII or Mark V. Anything samurai-related can only be attached to the samurai armor set.