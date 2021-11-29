This was just the beginning of a tale told entirely in “Wildermyth,” my favorite game of the year and one that is more than deserving of a seat at the same table as “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” “Halo Infinite,” “Returnal” and other big-name contenders for game of the year. “Wildermyth” is a tactical role-playing game that procedurally generates your band of heroes’ personalities and histories each time you start a new campaign. One might be an intellectual poet, another an incurably curious goofball. Some might be prone to acts of valor and justice, while others might gravitate toward moral gray areas. As you traverse a tile-based overworld map, you add more and more intrepid adventurers to your band — and with them, more interpersonal dynamics. Fueled by a mix of game-generated personality traits and player choices, some characters become fast friends or fall in love. Others turn into bitter rivals whose feuds fuel mid-battle banter and one-upmanship.
The game has enraptured me like a good book. I’ve spent the past few days tearing through Nallera’s journey every time I’ve gotten a spare second. It’s a gut-wrenching tale of doomed romance and the unforeseen costs of sacrificing your humanity. At what point do you stop being you? And when you cross that line — even for the sake of your loved ones — have you given up more than they’ve gained? That’s just the barest outline of a story I can’t stop thinking about. And it’s wholly, uniquely mine.
Each “Wildermyth” campaign occurs against the backdrop of different decades-spanning journeys. As you move your heroes across the map to, say, discover the root of an eldritch infestation that’s slowly flooding the world or put an end to the aforementioned army of half-robot, half-human hybrids, time passes. Days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, months turn into years. Characters age and eventually retire — if they survive that long.
Your characters can die in battles, which occurs in the form of a serviceable if simple take on the turn-based shenanigans of games like “XCOM.” You move each hero individually, tile by tile, and attack enemies with weapons, spells and abilities. Some of these — like the ability to “interfuse” with objects around you and make a bookshelf launch itself at a horde of enemies, for example — are pretty cool. But where combat would be the centerpiece of most games in this genre, “Wildermyth” is more about what happens in the lead-up to bone-crunching melees.
While your characters move between locations, “Wildermyth” sporadically throws storybook-like events at them, replete with gorgeous prose and lovingly crafted visuals. During these events — which can run the gamut from dark rituals in the dead of night to chance romantic encounters with mysterious water sprites — individual characters are often faced with choices, which you, the player, get to make. Sometimes, this might mean they acquire a new item or take their friendship (or rivalry) with another hero to a new level. One of my characters, a mage named Stilyewn, recently received an invitation to reunite with an old frenemy, and I had him take a bickering buddy from my party, Rosellia, along for the ride. Naturally, Stilyewn and Rosellia jawed at each other for most of the trek. When they arrived, the figure from Stilyewn’s past was nowhere to be found. But he did leave behind a trap. When it went off, I chose for Stilyewn to dive in the way and save Rosellia. Now they’re thick as thieves — and also, Stilyewn is missing an eye.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to events, which are so numerous that after 15 hours of playing multiple campaigns, I’ve only encountered a handful of repeats. Other times, events can serve as the catalyst for full-on physical transformations. But these transformations are gradual and sometimes insidious.
Nallera and Rowsin began as lovers. Nallera had a tendency to act like she was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, but Rowsin would bring her back down to earth with playfully affectionate humor. While Rowsin was typically the one prone to flights of fancy, Nallera couldn’t help but join in. You could see why they worked.
Early in my game, the two stumbled upon a forge in pursuit of the magically mechanical Morthagi. Rowsin shared her thoughts.
“They probably love that stuff,” she said. “It’s like when you put me in front of a ham. Total mayhem.”
Nallera took a moment to consider this. Then she replied: “… Mayham?”
“Nallera, that’s why I love you,” Rowsin laughed.
It was only a few weeks later that they traveled together to the ancient furnace to dispose of the Oath of Oldwane, a cursed dagger said to have the potential to change the world — or bring it to ruin. I chose for Nallera to keep it, because it felt in line with her personality. She knew she wanted the best for Rowsin, not a life in the shadow of an endless war. The event’s narration foreshadowed what was to come.
“No songs rise in the night,” it said. “By the light of moon and fire, it will grow clear that Nallera is no longer the woman she was. The love Rowsin and she shared is doomed, and a mountain of sorrow lies before them.”
It took only a few in-game days for the changes to begin setting in. Nallera’s arm, once solid and strong from years of wielding a colossal greatsword, withered to bone. In battle, she became terrifyingly powerful. I found that there was little need to worry about her positioning. I’d just send her charging in, and she’d move through the grotesque masses like a bowling ball. Weeks later, she sported a second skeletal appendage to match her first. “I wonder how long I’ll still be able to feel the wind,” she asked.
After completing a major objective in the battle against the Morthagi, we earned 11 years of peace. During that time, the game’s narration explained, Nallera went on a solo journey, telling Rowsin that she had “distances to wander and worries that needed to be put to rest.” When she returned, no flesh remained — just bone. “What returned in her place?” asked the narration. “It was hard to know. She claimed she was here to see her oaths fulfilled.”
During the same decade-long respite, “Wildermyth” continued to mete out the central story of the Morthagi campaign, which dovetailed with Nallera’s story to the point of pitch-perfect perfection. The Morthagi, it turned out, were born of a couple, Lister and Waryel, who tried to transcend death hundreds of years prior. Well, one of them did. Lister was dead set on living forever even as his wife, Waryel, begged him to pull the plug on his project. He refused to heed her pleas, eventually transferring his soul into a heaping mass of metal, gears and bones. In doing so, he gained immortality but also transformed into something else — something with tenuous ties to humanity.
Years later, to combat the threat born of that grim moment, Nallera gave up her own humanity — also in spite of her partner’s concerns, but for reasons that, to her, felt unselfish. She thought she knew what was best for those closest to her, and she paid a terrible price. After she returned, she almost entirely ceased engaging with Rowsin and other members of the party. When I noticed this, I checked her stat sheet and discovered something interesting: Her relationships with other characters — typically measured with ranks like “crony,” “lover” and “companion” — had disappeared entirely. There was no longer an option for her to build relationships with them, either. Functionally speaking, the game considered her dead.
The only character she still had any connection with was Rowsin; everyone else viewed Nallera with suspicion. While the two were still technically a couple, they’d fallen back to the first rank of romantic interest in each other. Their interactions were terse.
“You and I shouldn’t get along,” Nallera said while sitting away from the rest of the group on a starlit night.
“Mm,” Rowsin replied affirmatively. “Bad for morale.”
This story wasn’t orchestrated to play out this way, with overlapping themes between the central plotline and my two main characters. Nallera and Rowsin didn’t have to be a couple. They could have had totally different names and personalities. They could have just been friends or even enemies. If the procedurally generated dials of history and disposition had been turned in other directions, Nallera never would have gotten the Oath of Oldwane event. Based on my playthroughs of other campaigns, the resulting story likely still would have been a good, layered experience full of intriguing characters. But it absolutely would have been different — and perhaps less tragic.
To me, though, this version felt right. It felt true. Against a backdrop of so much darkness, I’m not sure Nallera’s idealism or Rowsin’s optimism ever stood a chance. The tale also contained a theme that felt resonant beyond the bounds of fantasy: Human beings have a tendency to repeat the same mistakes ad infinitum, even after others who’ve come before them have lived the disastrous consequences. This makes “Wildermyth” — or at least, my playthrough of this campaign — a timely game, a game of the year in a more philosophical sense. While watching the decades-spanning stories of Nallera, Rowsin and numerous others play out, it’s been hard not to think of the pandemic, both in terms of the human follies that allowed it to proliferate and the time it’s taken from us.
As my “Wildermyth” characters have aged and drifted in and out of each others’ lives, I’ve reflected on the friends I haven’t seen in years. Some started families and had kids right before or during lockdown. Their lives are radically different now. Those people are different now. What will it be like to reconnect with them? Will we still have anything in common? Or will we feel like we’re talking to somebody else, someone we no longer recognize? If we were ever going to have a last hurrah for our younger, dumber years, that moment has passed. There’s no way to get it back.
But cliche as it sounds, every end is also a new beginning. In “Wildermyth,” heroes from completed campaigns get added to your “legacy,” which is basically a deck of characters you can recruit to your party in future campaigns. If characters are in love, you can even mark them as “soul mates,” meaning they’ll always be connected no matter how many lifetimes they live. Despite how things between Nallera and Rowsin ended up, I designated them as soul mates. I’d like to think that someday they’ll be reunited in a different, better world. Even if only for a moment, it’ll be like old times again.