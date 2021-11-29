While your characters move between locations, “Wildermyth” sporadically throws storybook-like events at them, replete with gorgeous prose and lovingly crafted visuals. During these events — which can run the gamut from dark rituals in the dead of night to chance romantic encounters with mysterious water sprites — individual characters are often faced with choices, which you, the player, get to make. Sometimes, this might mean they acquire a new item or take their friendship (or rivalry) with another hero to a new level. One of my characters, a mage named Stilyewn, recently received an invitation to reunite with an old frenemy, and I had him take a bickering buddy from my party, Rosellia, along for the ride. Naturally, Stilyewn and Rosellia jawed at each other for most of the trek. When they arrived, the figure from Stilyewn’s past was nowhere to be found. But he did leave behind a trap. When it went off, I chose for Stilyewn to dive in the way and save Rosellia. Now they’re thick as thieves — and also, Stilyewn is missing an eye.