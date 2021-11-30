This decision came after the first gameplay reveal failed to impress players with its surprisingly flat visuals and storytelling. Shortly afterward, Joseph Staten, who wrote the series when he worked for its original developer, Bungie, called up his friend Bonnie Ross, general manager for 343 Industries, Microsoft’s in-house Halo studio that made “Halo Infinite.” Staten’s casual offer to help the “Halo Infinite” team quickly became official, and he returned to the Halo franchise to help steer the project, primarily its single-player campaign, to a better place. The result? “Halo Infinite’s” campaign now feels like an expansion of Halo’s most universally adored campaigns, the same gameplay fans love about the series just at a larger scale.