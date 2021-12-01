Fournette: You could say that. I think for our team, it just helps us, like especially from [Sunday when the Buccaneers trailed at the half]. We had so many emotions, a lot of things that was going on for us, and I feel like I just needed to try to be that boost for my team, you know? And being a young guy that’s on the team with a lot of guys such as Richard Sherman, Tom [Brady], Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], who have that pedigree … I think it’s big when you’ve got guys like that who are listening to you. And that’s my teammates. It’s really a big deal to me because, okay, I’m playing with some legends or three-time, four-time whatever Pro Bowlers or whatever the case may be. And I think, especially for me, because I’m a young guy from New Orleans, coming from where I come from, man, that’s a beautiful thing. And I will never take it for granted being teammates with those guys and those guys is listening to me.