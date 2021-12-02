In its Tuesday announcement, the developer acknowledged complaints from players about how progression is handled. The loudest and most universal refrain is that players wish to be rewarded on the basis of skill, wins and finishing objectives. In the current system by contrast, players are stuck with a random carousel of challenges, some of which are tied to circumstances out of the player’s control. One challenge, for example, might ask players to win a Capture the Flag match. However, there’s no guarantee players will even get a chance to play that mode; “Infinite” has automated playlists, and doesn’t allow players to opt into specific game types.
As a quick fix to the progression complaints, “Halo Infinite” will now reward 300 points to any first match played for the day, 200 for the next two matches and 100 for the two matches after that before returning to the regular grind of 50 points per match.
On Tuesday, as a result of this change, my level progress increased substantially and I managed to level up nine times in only a few hours. Here are three big tips on how to best take advantage of this speed boost — at least until the game changes again.
Play against bots first
Every Tuesday when the weekly challenges reset, play Bot Arena to complete non-player-versus-player challenges. The weekly challenges have different tiers of difficulty, and when they reset there will be a host of challenges that do not specify whether they need to be met "in PvP.” If you see these and they’re particularly annoying (like killing five Spartans with a specific weapon), you can hop into Bot Arena, the mode that pits players against AI-controlled teams.
This is, bar none, the best way to knock out these challenges quickly without bogging down other players in a competitive PvP setting. Instead, you can focus on knocking out the annoying challenges early and easily, all while giving you a significant boost at the start of your week.
Use XP Boosts early
Experience boosters that are rewarded throughout the season pass double the amount of points you receive within an hour of popping them. The points you get for any game you play will also be doubled. It’s wise to pop an XP Boost item for your first few games of the day. If each match lasts a little over 10 minutes, you should be able to complete at least three to four matches. These new point bumps will benefit from your XP Boost, which means you could receive at least 1,400 experience points for your first three games, instead of the normal 700 points.
To use an XP Boost, go into your desired playlist (Ranked Arena, Big Team Battle or Quickplay) and you should see a menu item called “Boosts.” Enter that, and you should be able to see how many XP Boost items you have. All you have to do is select and confirm to use it. Just be aware that once you pop it, it’ll count down in real time. So you need to hustle and make sure you’ve decided on a playlist and everything else. In other words, pop it just before you press play.
Share on Twitter Share via Email How the ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign changed during the year-long delay
If you pair this method with the first tip, you could even level up after your first match depending on how many lower-tier challenges you can knock out against bots.
Using this method, I was able to level up four times within the first 40 minutes of playing Tuesday. That’s not just fast by “Halo Infinite’s” standards. That’s fast for any live-service game.
Before Tuesday, using XP Boost items was a bit of a gamble. Popping one before attempting a difficult challenge may or may not have paid off, since there was no guarantee you would be able to complete that challenge even within the hour of activating it. With the first six games netting players more experience, XP Boosts now have significant value for your daily grind.
Play Big Team Battle for weird weapon challenges
I hate the pulse rifle. It’s slow, its bullets track slowly and it’s not that strong. So I groaned when one of my first weekly challenges against players was to nab three kills with a pulse rifle.
When I receive these, I tend to wander into the Big Team Battle playlist, where its levels offer more chances to find a variety of weapons thanks to the wider playing field. And with 12 vs. 12 matches, you have a better chance of attacking enemies that are distracted. While I’m terrible with a pulse rifle in a one-on-one situation, I was able to attack already weakened enemies with it and finish the challenge.
Big Team Battles are often chaotic and crowded, so your team isn’t going to be as vulnerable as they would be in a smaller squad if you decide to go lone wolf to hunt down a pulse rifle — and your next victim. And sure, you may be a bit toxic for not directly focusing on the match objective, but clearing a player from the map for a few seconds is always beneficial to any game mode in Big Team Battle, whether it’s Strongholds or Capture the Flag.
By focusing on these three tips, I was able to jump from level 59 to 68 in a single day. The season pass is supposed to last through May, but at this rate, I’ll hit the maximum level of 100 just after the new year begins. The pass won’t ever expire after you purchase it, so there’s no rush. Still, unlocking more of the season pass will give you more armor options to customize your Spartan, and you’ll start to feel a bit better about how you look in each game.
None of these are ideal ways to enjoy the multiplayer of “Halo Infinite.” They often distract from winning the match objectives or force players to engage with weapons or modes even if they’re not in the mood for it. This is probably the core issue 343 Industries needs to address if it wants to build a long-standing, healthy community. But until that happens, you might as well spend an hour of your “Halo Infinite” playtime to do these tips and fly through your season pass.