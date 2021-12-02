Experience boosters that are rewarded throughout the season pass double the amount of points you receive within an hour of popping them. The points you get for any game you play will also be doubled. It’s wise to pop an XP Boost item for your first few games of the day. If each match lasts a little over 10 minutes, you should be able to complete at least three to four matches. These new point bumps will benefit from your XP Boost, which means you could receive at least 1,400 experience points for your first three games, instead of the normal 700 points.