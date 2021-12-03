This year, Keighley told The Washington Post there will be six major game reveals and a host of film trailers debuting at the event. Movie stars like Keanu Reeves and Simu Liu will be part of the show’s lineup. But he’s careful not to upset the balance between video games and their film adaptations, making sure that the event still puts gaming first. There’s a fine line between drawing from Hollywood’s star power to drive hype at the Game Awards, and distracting from the focus on video games, he said. Keighley also noted that he’s excited to see more games coming for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S that should better demonstrate those system’s capabilities.