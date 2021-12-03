Admittedly, this is pure speculation, but “Warzone,” like “Fortnite,” evolves its maps over the course of a year. Sometimes those changes have been accompanied by catastrophic events. The entry in the blog for the Peak area notes a “magma chamber” and “its slumber.” To me, this is the equivalent of showing a gun in Act 1 of a play. By Act 3, the gun is going to go off. If the devs are showing us a magma chamber and mentioning “its slumber” in the first act on Caldera, you have to wonder if it’s going to wake up, right? And if so, when?