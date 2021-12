At least 30 workers at Raven Software, an Activision Blizzard-owned studio, are planning to stop work Monday in protest of their parent company laying off 12 of the studio’s quality assurance testers on Friday. The virtual walkout is the third work stoppage Activision Blizzard will have seen in five months, since being sued in late July over sexual harassment and misconduct claims. The stoppage will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, and will include both contractors and full time employees.