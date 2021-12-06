As part of the walkout, Raven Software workers are demanding that all quality assurance contractors, including the ones laid off Friday, receive full-time positions.
“It feels like Activision’s toxic culture is starting to bleed into Raven. The people who were let go seem to have been chosen completely at random, and the rest of us have survivor’s guilt because we know our teammates deserve to still be here. We’re all just incredibly heartbroken,” said a Raven quality assurance tester who is still with the company.
Last Friday’s layoffs, affecting a dozen Raven Software contractors who test games for quality assurance, were billed as part of a studio restructuring. More contractors will be informed by Wednesday about the status of their employment, current employees told The Washington Post. A third of the studio’s quality assurance testers have been laid off so far.
“Several of those who were let go recently relocated to Wisconsin in anticipation of the return to in person work. They did so without relocation assistance from Raven, due to reassurances from the studio that their workload was consistent,” Raven Software quality assurance contractors wrote in a joint statement.
Activision Blizzard made over $2 billion in revenue within three months, it said in a November earnings call. The company has recently been under fire on several fronts however, initially stemming from a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Its CEO, Bobby Kotick, was the subject of a recent Wall Street Journal report that stated he knew about sexual misconduct claims at the video game company but failed to inform its board of directors.