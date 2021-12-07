As for Microsoft, these partnerships stand to curry favor with a new generation of players as Halo reenters an industry that’s changed dramatically over the series’s 20-year history. The Halo Championship Series has been around since 2014, but the league has been dormant for the past two years while developer 343 Industries focused on the release of “Halo Infinite.” Hasandjekic said the esport has always been a “grass-roots scene” with open events and tournaments. That’s partly why the Halo Championship Series is structured the way it is; Microsoft wants to have as many players and teams competing as possible, Hasandjekic said. And that’s also why Halo has stayed away from selling franchise slots, for now.