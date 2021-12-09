The video games industry in the United States is not unionized, so a move to get workers to sign union cards is notable. It brings Activision Blizzard workers one step closer to organizing, although those who sign the authorization cards are not obligated to join a union.
The strike fund is being listed on a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1 million, which would be used for the current work stoppage and future strikes. The page was created by Blizzard senior test analyst Jessica Gonzalez who told The Washington Post she was giving her 3-year-old child a bath while organizing the strike fund on gaming messaging app Discord.
“Workers deserve better, and [CEO] Bobby Kotick is continuing to ignore us,” she said to The Post Wednesday evening.
Company management told workers in emails shared with The Post that they would be paid their wages for Monday through Wednesday of the walkout, but not beyond. If workers want to continue striking Thursday and onward, they will be unpaid or have to use their own accrued paid time off. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.
Over 60 workers at Raven Software, an Activision Blizzard-owned game studio, walked out of work Monday in protest of their parent company laying off 12 of the studio’s quality assurance testers on Friday. Hundreds of workers across Activision Blizzard joined Raven Software contractors in solidarity, and in protest of the layoffs.
Activision Blizzard workers have walked out three times in five months since the gaming company was sued in late July over sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination allegations.
Over the past several months, Activision Blizzard has come under fire from many directions. In addition to the lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, it is also under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is being sued in an August class-action suit from shareholders alleging violation of federal securities laws. Additionally, there is an unfair labor practice complaint against the company filed by workers and the Communications Workers of America.