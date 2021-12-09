The strike fund is being listed on a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1 million, which would be used for the current work stoppage and future strikes. Company management told workers that they would be paid their wages for Monday through Wednesday of the walkout but not beyond, according to emails shared with The Post. If workers continue striking Thursday and onward, they will be unpaid or will have to use their own accrued paid time off.
The video games industry in the United States is not unionized, so a move to get workers to sign union cards is notable. It brings Activision Blizzard workers one step closer to organizing, although those who sign the authorization cards are not obligated to join a union.
One current Activision worker who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation said she signed the union card because “it’s the only option.”
“Do we want to work for a company that has a history of not only sexual abuse and protecting abusers but also sporadic layoffs that may hit us at anytime, especially as a contract QA worker? Or do I risk losing my job to try and make a change?" she said.
The GoFundMe page was created by Blizzard senior test analyst Jessica Gonzalez, who told The Post she was giving her 3-year-old child a bath while organizing the strike fund on gaming messaging app Discord. The effort coincides with Thursday’s Game Awards, a significant annual red-carpet event for the games industry in Los Angeles. It’s a time when some of the most eyeballs are on the games industry, and workers planned around that.
“Workers deserve better, and [CEO] Bobby Kotick is continuing to ignore us,” Gonzalez said Wednesday evening. Gonzalez had announced her resignation from the company in late November; her last day is Friday.
Over 60 workers at Raven Software, an Activision Blizzard-owned game studio, walked out of work Monday in protest of their parent company laying off 12 of the studio’s quality assurance testers on Friday. Hundreds of workers across Activision Blizzard joined Raven Software contractors in solidarity, and in protest of the layoffs.
Activision Blizzard workers have walked out three times in five months since the gaming company was sued in late July over sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination allegations.
“Activision Blizzard just continues to show us all how to not effectively manage a business. And, as a longtime Blizzard player, it breaks my heart and as a trade unionist, it’s pretty infuriating, but I think this latest controversy at Raven is, again, entirely self inflicted on management’s part,” said Communications Workers of America (CWA) organizing director Tom Smith, who helped with the strike fund effort. “Their only path forward for this company is to meet the righteous demands laid out in the original walkout and committed to higher labor standards, which center workers having a meaningful voice and all company matters.”
Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.
Over the past several months, Activision Blizzard has come under fire from many directions. In addition to the lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, it is also under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is being sued in an August class-action suit from shareholders alleging violation of federal securities laws. Additionally, there is an unfair labor practice complaint against the company filed by workers and the CWA.