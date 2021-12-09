“Wildermyth” is a storybook of infinite possibilities. Every time you start a new campaign, the turn-based strategy game procedurally generates a new cast of heroes, each with their own histories, tendencies, passions and flaws. How your band of misfits spend their precious time — all characters age, grow old and eventually retire (or die) — is up to you. Perhaps they’ll walk a valorous path and dedicate their lives to fending off an encroaching evil. Or maybe they’ll take a more morally questionable approach — dabble in dark magics, sacrifice a few villagers, steal from god — and live to see their cursed bodies bear the consequences. As journeys draw on, some of your characters will become friends, lovers and even parents, while others’ simmering tensions will blossom into bitter rivalries.