The Game Awards begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday and will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live and a host of other online platforms.
Here’s what to know
Before the awards ceremony, the Game Awards announced its second list of Future Class members. Future Class comprises 50 individuals from across the games industry — including journalists, developers, influencers and accessibility consultants, among many others — who represent the industry at its most thoughtful and inclusive. The full list of members can be found here.
Our reporters Gene Park and Teddy Amenabar are watching the event broadcast and highlighting the biggest reveals. Shannon Liao and Nathan Grayson are reporting from the event’s venue, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
What to expect at the 2021 Game Awards
The Game Awards are back in person in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater Dec. 9 after last year’s show went virtual due to the covid-19 pandemic. Hosted and produced by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, the Game Awards have been around since 2014 as an annual Oscars-like red carpet event to commemorate the best games of the year.
This year, Keighley told The Washington Post there will be six major game reveals and a host of film trailers debuting at the event. Movie stars like Keanu Reeves and Simu Liu will be part of the show’s lineup. But he’s careful not to upset the balance between video games and their film adaptations, making sure that the event still puts gaming first. There’s a fine line between drawing from Hollywood’s star power to drive hype at the Game Awards, and distracting from the focus on video games, he said. Keighley also noted that he’s excited to see more games coming for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S that should better demonstrate those system’s capabilities.
While details about the event’s exact lineup remains a closely held secret, nominees for Game of the Year include “Deathloop,” “It Takes Two,” “Metroid Dread,” “Psychonauts 2,” “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” and “Resident Evil Village.”
The Post's picks for the best video games of 2021
What was the best game of 2021? We thought about it, mulled it over, discussed it, debated it and couldn’t arrive at a consensus answer. It’s a hard question any year: With so many great games representing a range of genres, how can you even compare them? What qualities make a racing game better or worse than a shooter? And while video games represented a respite from the pandemic in 2020, in 2021, they were a reminder of its disruption, as pandemic related delays pushed many highly anticipated titles to 2022.
And so, in a year that lacked a definitive No. 1 title like last year’s “Hades” from Supergiant Games, we’ve opted for a different approach. Instead of crowning one game above the rest, we’ve selected 10 of the best games of the year and five honorable mentions. The past year reconnected players with classic franchises. It introduced indie gems that absorbed us with their inspired serenity. Some titles spoke to mental health, others inspired reflection on the way we treat others. A few were just plain fun.
Here are our first three nominees in alphabetical order: “Chicory: A Colorful Tale,” “Forza Horizon 5” and “Halo Infinite.”
The nominees at the Game Awards
There are so many trailers and announcements at the Game Awards that, sometimes, it can be easy to forget the award portion of the show. The nominees for most of the 30 categories are chosen by a group of more than 100 gaming publications and influencers. A few of the categories, like esports and accessibility, are selected by separate juries. The winners are then determined by a combination of votes from selected critics and fans.
“Deathloop,” developed by Arkane Lyon, has the most nominations with six for the title and two for the performances by Jason Kelley and Ozioma Akagha, who play the protagonist and antagonist in the time looping title. Here are all the nominees:
Game of the year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best game direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best art direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best score and music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant
Best audio design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen in “Life is Strange: True Colors”
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in “Far Cry 6”
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in “Deathloop”
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in “Resident Evil Village”
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in “Death Loop”
Games for impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Best mobile game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best community support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crow
Best VR / AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect Your To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best action game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best action / adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best role playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best fighting
- Demon Slayer - The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Geat Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best simulation / strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best sports / racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content creator of the year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best debut indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Most anticipated game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best esports game
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best esports athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best esports team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best esports coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Best esports event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters