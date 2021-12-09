After a one-year move to a virtual format, the Game Awards are live and in person again. The ceremony, which celebrates the video game industry and serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming game-related media, is produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, a former journalist who launched the show in 2014. Video game developers, streamers, esports athletes and industry executives attend the Game Awards as guests and nominees; this year’s show will also feature celebrities and movie stars such as Giancarlo Esposito and Simu Liu. A number of reveals — mostly related to film and TV — have already been teased: new trailers for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the Halo TV series are expected to debut Thursday.

The Game Awards begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday and will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live and a host of other online platforms.

Here’s what to know

  • Here’s how Geoff Keighley helped create the Game Awards, the Oscars for gaming.
  • There will be six major game reveals and several film trailers debuting at the event.
  • On Dec. 3, Keighley told The Washington Post he was thinking about how to “navigate” the show’s involvement with embattled video game publisher Activision Blizzard. He later clarified that aside from its nominations, the company wouldn’t be a part of the Game Awards.

Before the awards ceremony, the Game Awards announced its second list of Future Class members. Future Class comprises 50 individuals from across the games industry — including journalists, developers, influencers and accessibility consultants, among many others — who represent the industry at its most thoughtful and inclusive. The full list of members can be found here.

Our reporters Gene Park and Teddy Amenabar are watching the event broadcast and highlighting the biggest reveals. Shannon Liao and Nathan Grayson are reporting from the event’s venue, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.