So far, I’ve played five matches of Vanguard Royale — netting one win — and it feels like the developers created a completely new game. As the only battle royale option available on Wednesday, Vanguard Royale forces you to use “Call of Duty: Vanguard” weapons. If you haven’t had a chance to play that game or level up your weapons there, you’ll be out of luck when the loadout box drops. And if one of your loadouts includes a lethal or tactical item from one of the other integrated games, like “Modern Warfare” or “Black Ops Cold War,” you will be restricted from using that class entirely.